Hess, Pioneer, Others Can't Duck Shale Oil Price-Fix Claims

By Bryan Koenig ( September 2, 2026, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge preserved the core of a consolidated proposed class action from consumers, businesses and local governments accusing Hess, Pioneer, Continental and other fossil fuel giants of conspiring to slow down shale oil production to drive up prices, tossing only a handful of state law claims. ...
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