Noncitizens Sue DHS Over 'Fine Everyone Policy'

By Jared Foretek ( September 1, 2026, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Five noncitizens have filed a proposed class action accusing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security of illegally fining noncitizens who enter the U.S. without authorization, issuing the fines retroactively and far from the border in violation of a narrowly drafted charging provision in 2025 federal budget reconciliation law. ...
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