DirecTV Says Emergency Alert Symbols Are A Hard Sell

By Nadia Dreid ( September 1, 2026, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission's heart was in the right place when it floated the idea of requiring emergency alerts to include visual symbols, but satellite television providers just aren't set up to display those symbols, DirecTV has told the agency....
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