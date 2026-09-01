Copyright Chief Says Cook Ruling Bolsters Firing Challenge

By Ivan Moreno ( September 1, 2026, 10:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Copyright Office's Shira Perlmutter has asked the D.C. Circuit to reverse a federal judge's refusal to block her firing by the Trump administration, arguing that the U.S. Supreme Court's June decision protecting Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook undercuts the lower court's reason for denying her preliminary relief....
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