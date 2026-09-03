Judge Tosses NY License Rule Over Pot Shop Proximity

By Jonathan Capriel ( September 3, 2026, 5:02 PM EDT) -- New York cannabis regulators cannot decide at the eleventh hour whether they will grant waivers permitting certain kinds of dispensary applicants to open within 1,000 feet of a rival, a state court has ruled after finding that officials arbitrarily denied an entrepreneur's request to open a Niagara Falls shop near a competitor....
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