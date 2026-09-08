Fla. Court Misread Complex's Mural Rights Claim, Panel Told

By David Minsky ( September 8, 2026, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A Miami apartment complex on Tuesday urged a Florida state appellate panel to remand its case for a new trial on damages over hosting exterior advertisements, arguing that a lower court misapplied the law when it found the complex couldn't establish liability after the city excluded it from a mural district....
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