Lizzo's Touring Co. Beats Designer's Bias, Retaliation Suit

By Craig Clough ( September 1, 2026, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Tuesday tossed a former wardrobe assistant's remaining employment discrimination claims against singer Lizzo's touring company, finding the plaintiff may have witnessed some "inappropriate and unprofessional" conduct, but it was not sufficiently severe or pervasive enough to create a hostile work environment....
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