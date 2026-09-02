Avangrid Says $124M 401(k) Suit Relies On Mismatched Funds
By Aaron Keller ( September 2, 2026, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Avangrid has asked a Connecticut federal judge to dismiss a proposed class action by a former employee who claims an underperforming retirement fund cost participants at least $45 million, arguing the worker inappropriately compared an actively managed collective investment trust to a mutual fund and an unmanaged benchmark index....
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