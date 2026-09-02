Scope Issues For Cos. To Consider Ahead Of Cyber Rules

By Megan Brown, Lyn Brown and Sydney White ( September 2, 2026, 2:49 PM EDT) -- As the federal government moves toward more regulation of critical infrastructure cybersecurity, organizations face a challenge: determining whether they operate within one of 16 critical infrastructure sectors and therefore are likely to fall under rules implementing the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022, which are expected to be finalized this fall....
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