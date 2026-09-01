7 Brew's $143M Bid Tops Dutch Bros. In Salad Chain Ch. 11

By Ben Zigterman ( September 1, 2026, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Coffee chain 7 Brew emerged as the top bidder for 73 of drive-thru chain Salad and Go's leases with a $143 million offer, besting competitor Dutch Bros.' stalking horse bid of $105 million for 65 leases, counsel for the debtor said at a hearing Tuesday in Texas....
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