Patent Owner Urges Fed. Circ. To Rethink Marking Decision

By Ryan Davis ( September 1, 2026, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A patent licensing company has urged the Federal Circuit to reconsider its ruling that patent owners must ensure that all licensees mark their products with patent information in order to recover presuit damages, saying the holding flouts the law and creates risks for patent owners....
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