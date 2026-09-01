Aiolos Seeks To Block Mass. Suit Over $1B GSK Deal

By Jarek Rutz ( September 1, 2026, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Aiolos Bio Inc. and two of its founders have asked the Delaware Chancery Court to stop a former Tier1 Bio Inc. stockholder from pursuing a Massachusetts lawsuit over Tier1's 2023 dissolution and Aiolos' later $1 billion sale to GlaxoSmithKline LLC, arguing he agreed to litigate such corporate disputes exclusively in Delaware....
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