Calif. Private Fund Execs Charged In $80M Ponzi-Like Scheme
By Gina Kim ( September 1, 2026, 11:31 PM EDT) -- Executives of a California-based loan origination business and its affiliates were hit with securities violations and criminal charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Attorney's Office in federal court over an alleged Ponzi-like scheme that raised over $80 million from unwitting investors. ...
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