Conn. Law Firm's Ex-Bookkeeper Admits Embezzling $754K

By Aaron Keller ( September 1, 2026, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut law firm's former office manager and bookkeeper pled guilty Tuesday to pocketing more than half a million dollars from firm coffers and siphoning roughly $176,000 through the firm owner's separate rental business, agreeing to pay nearly $754,000 in total restitution plus $226,000 in back taxes....
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