Expert Witness's ChatGPT Use Highlights New AI Risks

By David Shargel ( September 9, 2026, 4:03 PM EDT) -- In Montenegro Enterprises v. 3M Co., an ongoing multidistrict litigation involving liability for a Houston gas explosion, an expert witness used ChatGPT to formulate most of his expert opinion, highlighting new risks associated with AI use in litigation and expanding both offensive and defensive discovery considerations....
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