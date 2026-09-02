Judge Tosses Feds' Sanctuary Policy Fight Against Rochester

By Ganesh Setty ( September 2, 2026, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court tossed a lawsuit from the Trump administration challenging the city of Rochester's sanctuary immigration policies, finding the policies do not unlawfully regulate or discriminate against the federal government and are not preempted under federal law....
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