Trading Firm To Seek Justices' Input On Arbitration Questions
By Lauraann Wood ( September 2, 2026, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit said Wednesday that it will wait to make its arbitration rejection official so a Chicago trading firm can ask the U.S. Supreme Court to determine whether it was correctly ordered to litigate proposed class securities manipulation accusations....
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