Agency Says Mich. Is Proper Forum For NCAA Poaching Suit

By Melanie Dorsey ( September 2, 2026, 4:34 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas sports agency has urged a Michigan federal judge to reject a North Carolina rival's bid to dismiss or transfer a lawsuit accusing it of using acquisition talks to obtain confidential information and poach a college basketball player, arguing the rival deliberately conducted name, image and likeness, or NIL, business in Michigan and agreed that Michigan law would govern the parties' nondisclosure agreement. ...
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