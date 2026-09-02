11th Circ. Axes Ethics Complaint Over Fla. Judge's Israel Book

By Christine DeRosa ( September 2, 2026, 2:55 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit's chief judge has dismissed an ethics complaint against a Florida federal judge, finding the district judge's alleged actions promoting his book about Israel, including appearances from his judicial chambers, didn't violate the judicial ethics code....
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