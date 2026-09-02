Hims & Hers Investor Sues Over FTC Privacy, Billing Claims
By Sydney Price ( September 2, 2026, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Telehealth company Hims & Hers Health Inc. was hit with a proposed securities class action accusing it of inflating its share prices by failing to disclose certain practices that led to a suit by the Federal Trade Commission accusing it of sharing customers' sensitive health information with big tech companies and using deceptive billing methods....
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