XPO Fights 'Drastic' Sanctions In Fatal Crash Suit
By Corey Rothauser ( September 3, 2026, 4:24 PM EDT) -- XPO Logistics Freight Inc. told a North Carolina appeals court that a trial judge went too far by effectively deciding liability against the company in a wrongful death suit over a fatal 2023 tractor-trailer crash as a sanction for alleged discovery violations....
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