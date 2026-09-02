Manslaughter Verdict Vacated Over DNA Analysts' Testimony
By Julie Manganis ( September 2, 2026, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' intermediate appellate court on Wednesday vacated a 2023 manslaughter conviction due to the prosecution's reliance on substitute DNA analysts whose testimony was based on the work of another crime lab staffer....
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