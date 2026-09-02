DOJ, Kansas Settle Guard Deployment Bias Suit For $35K
By Elaine Briseño ( September 2, 2026, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and the Kansas health department reached a settlement in a suit that accused the state of discriminating against a service member when it stopped funding her civilian job shortly before her upcoming military deployment....
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