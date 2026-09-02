Fla. Trump Resort Beats Suit Over Guest's Foot Amputation

By Y. Peter Kang ( September 2, 2026, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday tossed a suit seeking to hold the Trump International Beach Resort liable for the amputation of a guest's foot after he walked on a hot pool deck, saying the hot surface was an open and obvious condition....
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