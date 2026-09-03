Detroit Club Must Pay $417K Fee After $6.3M Bias Verdict

By Melanie Dorsey ( September 3, 2026, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has awarded more than $417,000 in attorney fees and costs to three former Detroit Club employees who won nearly $6.3 million at trial on race discrimination and retaliation claims, while rejecting the club's effort to revisit an early discovery sanctions ruling as 554 days too late. ...
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