Migrant Advocates Can't Revive El Salvador Deal Challenge

By Jared Foretek ( September 2, 2026, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge once again shot down a challenge to the Trump administration's agreement with El Salvador that sent hundreds of detained noncitizens to the CECOT terror prison, ruling that the immigrant advocates challenging the deal had failed to show how their requested relief could redress the alleged harms....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.