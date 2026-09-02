Alanis Morissette Accuses 'Terrible' Tour Manager Of Extortion
By Ben Adlin ( September 2, 2026, 10:50 PM EDT) -- Rock star Alanis Morissette sued her former tour manager in California federal court Tuesday over claims she was the victim of a "calculated blackmail campaign" in which the manager threatened to falsely report her for drug trafficking unless she paid "massive compensation" and agreed to employ the worker as a tour director for 15 years....
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