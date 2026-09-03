Apple Hit With £2B UK Claim Over App Tracking Rules
By Robbie Kalus ( September 3, 2026, 2:00 PM BST) -- Apple is facing a £2 billion ($2.7 billion) collective action brought on behalf of thousands of developers who claim the technology giant "abused its power" when it changed the rules on how apps seek permission to use users' data....
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