Samsung, Other Chipmakers Want Price-Fixing Suit Tossed

By Rae Ann Varona ( September 3, 2026, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Samsung, Micron and SK Hynix have urged a California federal court to toss a proposed class action accusing the chipmakers of conspiring to fix the supply and prices of dynamic random access memory, saying the suit was a "repackaged version" of a previous conspiracy suit against them that the Ninth Circuit rejected....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.