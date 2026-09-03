CFTC Says CME Perps Fight Is 'Much Ado About Nothing'
By Aislinn Keely ( September 3, 2026, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission told a D.C. federal judge that the Chicago Mercantile Exchange's suit over the agency's approval of Kalshi's bitcoin perpetual futures contract is "much ado about nothing" since the derivatives exchange is free to list its own version of the product....
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