Law Firm, Closing Agents Faulted For Not Flagging Fraud

By Matthew Santoni ( September 3, 2026, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh-area real estate settlement company wrongfully released the money from a divorcing couple's property sale to a fraudster, and the law firm that was supposed to get the money didn't notice until nearly a month later, the couple claim in a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania state court....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.