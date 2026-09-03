FCC Told It Can't Preempt Local Utilities On Pole Attachments
By Nadia Dreid ( September 3, 2026, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A municipally owned electric company from Kentucky wants the FCC to clarify that it doesn't plan to step on its toes or the toes of any other government-owned utilities as the agency seeks to pass rules that would allow it to preempt wireline decisions if localities are moving too slowly....
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