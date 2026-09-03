Mass. Justices Say Town Can Take Northeastern U. Property

By Chris Villani ( September 3, 2026, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' top appellate court on Thursday granted a tiny Bay State town a win in an ongoing land battle with Northeastern University, finding that the community was within its rights to use eminent domain to take property the school had hoped to use to expand a research center....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.