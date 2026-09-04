Court Slams 'Half-Hearted Compliance' In Crab Price-Fix Suit
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( September 4, 2026, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge has given a seafood company until Sept. 11 to meet the discovery obligations it has repeatedly fallen short of in a proposed class action accusing it of fixing prices for Dungeness crabs....
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