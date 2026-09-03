Papa John's Hit With Investor Suit Over Slow Transformation

By Sydney Price ( September 3, 2026, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Papa John's has been hit with an investor's proposed class action accusing it of damaging shareholders with overhyped plans to transform the pizza company and regain market share, saying financial results issued last month revealed the transformation is taking longer than expected....
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