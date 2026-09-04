Trial Dates Vacated In Former Albright Cases, Schedules Stay

By Ryan Davis ( September 4, 2026, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The chief judge of the Western District of Texas has vacated the trial dates and hearings for cases that had been overseen by now-departed U.S. District Judge Alan Albright while the court works to reassign them, but said all other schedules and deadlines remain in effect....
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