DC Panel's Rare Rebuke Over AI Errors Flags Rules Gap
By Andrea Keckley ( September 4, 2026, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A D.C. appellate court panel issued a rare sua sponte sanctions order on Thursday after finding nonexistent case citations in a brief filed by a McCabe Weisberg & Conway LLC attorney representing Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. in a foreclosure action, noting an apparent gap in the rules governing the court's sanctions authority....
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