Sandusky Seeks To Drop Accuser Recantation Hearing
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( September 3, 2026, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Convicted child molester and former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky on Thursday asked a Pennsylvania state judge to cancel a hearing slated for next week over his claims that one of his accusers recanted his testimony....
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