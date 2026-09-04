9th Circ. Tosses Conviction Over Hand Tattoo Testimony

By Parker Quinlan ( September 4, 2026, 10:23 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has ordered a new trial for a man convicted of robbing a store in Washington, finding that he was not testifying in his own defense when he showed jurors that he had tattoos on his hand, unlike the hand of the man seen committing the robbery in security camera footage....
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