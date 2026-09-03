Dutch Software Co. Asks Justices To Halt TM Trial
By Hayley Fowler ( September 3, 2026, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A Dutch software company has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to pause a rapidly approaching trial in a trademark dispute with an American rival while it petitions for review of an injunction and contempt order that it said threaten to taint the entire proceedings....
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