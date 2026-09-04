UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Poppy Grainger ( September 4, 2026, 3:34 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen institutional investors file new claims against British American Tobacco and Entain, Jellycat sue multiple British retailers in the patent court, and Shoosmiths LLP targeted in a claim by a property developer....
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