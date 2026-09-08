MFN Pricing Could Upend Drugmakers' Cross-Border Deals

By Caroline Simson ( September 8, 2026, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A new program rolled out by the Trump administration that aims to decrease prescription drug prices in the U.S. has been causing consternation among drug companies, which fear the resulting pricing uncertainty could gut licensing deals that were inked long before the program was even on the horizon....
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