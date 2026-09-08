Sandusky Gets OK To Drop Pa. Post-Conviction Relief Bid

By Matthew Santoni ( September 8, 2026, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Convicted child molester and former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was allowed to walk back his claims that one of his victims recanted Tuesday, ending his latest bid in state court for a new trial but clearing the way for him to try again in federal court....
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