Fed. Circ. Backs Nuke Plants' Win In DOE Breach Case
By Keith Goldberg ( September 8, 2026, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has affirmed a lower court ruling that the owners of three shuttered nuclear power plants were entitled to $145 million due to the U.S. Department of Energy's continued failure to accept spent nuclear fuel for disposal....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.