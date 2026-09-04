US Steel Pollution Class Has 'Unharmed' Members, Court Told

By Matthew Santoni ( September 4, 2026, 3:10 PM EDT) -- U.S. Steel wants to decertify a class of neighbors allegedly impacted by pollution from the Clairton Coke Works after a 2018 fire, arguing to a Pennsylvania state court judge Friday that testimony from class members who say they weren't affected should scuttle classwide treatment of a nuisance lawsuit....
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