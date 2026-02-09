Conn. AG, DOJ Rebuked For Bad Citations, Misquote In Filings
By Tom Lotshaw ( September 4, 2026, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge has cautioned attorneys at the U.S. Department of Justice and the Connecticut Office of the Attorney General to clean up their work after they submitted notices fixing bad case citations and a misquotation in their litigation over a state law....
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