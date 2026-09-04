Fla. Judge Finds Atty, CEO Hindered Forex Ponzi Receiver

By David Minsky ( September 4, 2026, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday held an attorney and a convicted Ponzi schemer in civil contempt for obstructing a receiver appointed to help recover stolen proceeds in a foreign currency trading fraud, saying they were part of a group formed to discourage investors from trying to get their money back. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.