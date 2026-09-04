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Mo. Hotel Can't Undo $1M Dog Attack Default Judgment

By Hope Patti ( September 4, 2026, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A Missouri appeals court affirmed a $1 million default judgment entered against a former hotel in a suit brought by a guest who was injured when he was attacked by another guest's dog, saying the hotel failed to establish good cause for setting aside the award....

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