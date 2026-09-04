After ICE Agent Federally Indicted, Minn. Officials Plan Arrest

By Brandon Lowrey ( September 4, 2026, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A federal grand jury has indicted a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent on six counts of lying to investigators about a shooting in Minneapolis, according to newly unsealed court documents, and Minnesota county prosecutors on Friday told Law360 that they were ready to have him arrested on state felony assault charges when he appears in federal court later this month....
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