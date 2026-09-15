A Lender's Guide To Fraud: Safeguarding Collateral

By Zachary Smith and Christopher Tomlinson ( September 15, 2026, 4:33 PM EDT) -- In asset-backed lending, the strength of the secured lender's position is only as reliable as the collateral securing it and the lender's ability to realize upon that collateral in the event of borrower distress....
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